Menu
Appetizers
- 6 Boom Boom Shrimp$7.50
- Loaded Fries
Sour cream, cheese, bell peppers, jalapeños, chili, meat (beef, chicken, or beyond meat)$9.50
- 6 Boneless Wings
Lemon pepper, garlic pepper, mild, hot, honey mustard, garlic Parmesan$7.25
- Chicken Egg Rolls$7.25
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy green tomato slices coated in a seasoned cornmeal crust. A southern-inspired appetizer that's both tangy and satisfying$3.99
- Lobster Bites
Succulent pieces of lobster tail lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with a creamy lemon garlic aioli for dipping. A luxurious seafood indulgence that combines the richness of lobster with a crispy exterior, ideal for pairing with a glass of c
- Hummus
Creamy chickpea hummus infused with roasted garlic, tahini, and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with fragrant herbs. Served with warm pita bread
- Seafood Egg Rolls
Crispy egg rolls filled with a delectable mixture of shrimp, crab, and assorted vegetables, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce, these savory delights offer a taste of the sea with a satisfying crunch, perfe
- Philly Egg Rolls
A twist on the classic Philly cheesesteak, these egg rolls are filled with tender slices of steak, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese, all wrapped in a crispy wonton shell. Served with a side of creamy cheese sauce for dipping, these indulgent
Burgers
- Beyond Burger$11.50
- Munchie Burger$14.50
- Cheeseburger$10.50
- Hamburger$8.50
Wraps & Sandwiches
- Philly Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried, bell peppers, onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, mayo, mushrooms$13.50
- Fried Shrimp Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, yum yum sauce$12.50
- Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, yum yum sauce$12.50
- Fried Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayonnaise$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayonnaise$12.50
- Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, cheese, pickles on toasted bun$12.50
- Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast tender, grilled or fried, lettuce, tomato, mayo, home-made honey mustard, cheese on toasted bun$12.50
- BLT
Crispy bacon, juicy tomato slices, and crisp lettuce piled high on toasted sourdough bread and slathered with creamy mayonnaise. Served with a side of golden fries or a cup of savory tomato soup, this classic sandwich is a timeless favorite that hits all t$10.00
- Crab Roll
Succulent lump crab meat tossed in a light lemon mayo dressing, nestled in a buttery toasted Hawaiian bun and garnished with crisp, lettuce, and a sprinkle of chives. Served with a side of house-made coleslaw and crispy fries, this coastal favorite is perf
Kebab
- Chicken Kebab
Tender chunks of marinated chicken breast skewered with colorful bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, grilled to juicy perfection and served with a side of fragrant basmati rice and tzatziki sauce. A flavorful and satisfying option that pairs well with a c
- Beef Kebab
Succulent cubes of marinated beef tenderloin threaded onto skewers with cherry tomatoes, red onions, and zucchini, grilled to smoky perfection and served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and chimichurri sauce. A hearty and indulgent dish that pairs be
- Shrimp Kebab
Plump jumbo shrimp marinated in a zesty blend of lemon, garlic, and herbs, skewered with cherry tomatoes, pineapple chunks, and red onions, grilled to a caramelized perfection and served with a side of cilantro lime rice and mango salsa. A refreshing and t
Chicken
- 3pc Whole Wings$6.50
- 5pc Whole Wings$10.50
- 6pc Flavored Wings$7.50
- 10pc Flavored Wings$10.50
- 20 Pieces Party Wings$20.00
- 50 Pieces Party Wings$50.00
- 100 Pieces Party Wings$100.00
- 3 Pieces Tenders
We can put flavor on the tenders$8.50
- 5 Pieces Tenders
We can put flavor on the tenders$10.50
Seafood
- Catfish Only
1 piece of fish with no sides$8.50
- Catfish Sandwich
1 piece of fish with a side$11.50
- 2 Pieces Catfish Plate
With 2 sides$14.50
- Whiting Fish Only
Bread - no sides$6.50
- Whiting Sandwich
1 piece of fish on a sandwich with 1 side$9.50
- Whiting Plate
2 pieces of fish and two sides$12.50
- 12 Piece Shrimp
Fried or grilled and 2 sides$14.50
- 6 Pieces Shrimp Only$7.00
- 12 Pieces Shrimp Only$12.50
- 6 Pieces Shrimp with 1 Side$9.50
Salads
- Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, pickles, cheese, with turkey, ham, and egg$14.50
- Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, pickles, cheese$4.99
- Large Garden Slad$11.50
Kid's Meal
- Grilled Cheese$5.25
- 2 Sliders
With ketchup and mustard$7.50
- 2 Tenders$7.25
Dessert
- Funnel Cake$6.00
- Cake of the Day$7.00
- Banana Pudding$7.00
Sides
- Cole Slaw$3.25
- Baked Beans$3.25
- Fried Okra$3.25
- Fries$3.25
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.25
- Mac and Cheese
Creamy elbow macaroni smothered in a blend of sharp Cheddar, Gruyère, and Parmesan cheeses, baked to golden perfection and topped with a crunchy breadcrumb crust. A comforting classic that pairs perfectly with your favorite craft beer or a bold red$3.25
- Brussel Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts flash-fried to perfection and tossed with crispy bacon, roasted garlic, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction. A savory and satisfying small plate that pairs well with our selection of handcrafted cocktails or a chilled glass of Chard$3.25
- Asparagus
Grilled asparagus spears dressed with a lemon herb butter sauce and sprinkled with shaved Parmesan cheese. A light and refreshing appetizer option that complements our seafood selections and pairs beautifully with a crisp sauvignon blanc or a citrusy IPA$3.25
- Mashed Potatoes
Velvety smooth mashed potatoes made with Yukon gold potatoes, whipped with cream, butter, and roasted garlic, and finished with a sprinkle of fresh chives. The perfect side dish to accompany our steak entrees or as a comforting addition to any meal. Pair i$3.25
- Rice
Fragrant basmati rice infused with aromatic spices and toasted almonds, served alongside your choice of curry or grilled protein. A flavorful and satisfying option that pairs well with our selection of global-inspired dishes and pairs beautifully with a re$3.25
- Chips
Crispy kettle chips seasoned with a blend of sea salt, cracked black pepper, and smoked paprika, served with a side of creamy garlic aioli for dipping. An addictive snack to enjoy with friends while sipping on one of our signature cocktails or a refreshing$2.00
- Side Salad$4.99