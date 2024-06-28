Welcome to
Munchies On 5TH Bar & Restaurant
Birmingham's best, ready to welcome you!
Curb your Cravings
Come dine with us and enjoy our mouth-watering dishes made with the freshest ingredients. Book your table now and experience a culinary journey you won't forget.
Burgers!
Wings!
...And More!
I'm eating leftovers from Munchies right now as I write this review. Baby....I'm in heaven! I warmed up the burger and fries in my oven and it's so good! That's always a test for a restaurant. Does the food taste good the next day? For Munchies, it's a definite yes!
Yesterday, I was celebrating a friend's birthday in Avondale park. My husband saw Munchies across the street and went to order food. I ate loaded fries yesterday and they were good. My husband got an extra burger meal so I'd have lunch today. I already told you that was good!
Based on the food I had yesterday and today, I'd go back...and soon!
I came here on Iron Bowl Saturday. I wasn't expecting to stay long. My plan was to grab a bite and just have a drink . This place is so chill and the perfect environment to watch a game! I ended up staying waaaaay longer than I anticipated bc I enjoyed the vibe and the people here so much.
All of the staff was so welcoming and they knew the "regulars" , which was so cool. They took care of them as well as the newbies such as myself!
They have a ton of local /craft beers. Mainly in the can but also a few local beers on draft. I was impressed with their beer selection! Don't worry they had a variety of domestic beers as well. Basic brown/ white liquor options available.
Food menu is your typical bar food options. I had a whitening sandwich with coleslaw. Fried hard to perfection and the coleslaw was not overly Mayo induced. Perfect pregame snack!
A few other things to note: there is an outdoor seating space with a tv and hookah service.
Munchies was a pleasant surprise! I'm so glad I landed here and I will definitely be back ..... real soon. This is one of my favorite local spots now!
Y'all. I lived in Birmingham for a long time and dropped by Munchies on a visit back home. I am STILL thinking about those wings two weeks later! Our server was super attentive and the drinks were cheap and tasty! Great time.