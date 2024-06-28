I came here on Iron Bowl Saturday. I wasn't expecting to stay long. My plan was to grab a bite and just have a drink . This place is so chill and the perfect environment to watch a game! I ended up staying waaaaay longer than I anticipated bc I enjoyed the vibe and the people here so much.





All of the staff was so welcoming and they knew the "regulars" , which was so cool. They took care of them as well as the newbies such as myself!





They have a ton of local /craft beers. Mainly in the can but also a few local beers on draft. I was impressed with their beer selection! Don't worry they had a variety of domestic beers as well. Basic brown/ white liquor options available.





Food menu is your typical bar food options. I had a whitening sandwich with coleslaw. Fried hard to perfection and the coleslaw was not overly Mayo induced. Perfect pregame snack!





A few other things to note: there is an outdoor seating space with a tv and hookah service.





Munchies was a pleasant surprise! I'm so glad I landed here and I will definitely be back ..... real soon. This is one of my favorite local spots now!